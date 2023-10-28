Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ:PYR) Share Price Recovers 23.53% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ:PYR) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.05 or -14.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.96M. That closing price of PYR’s stock is at a discount of -282.35% from its 52-week high price of $1.30 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18020.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 36.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (PYR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.05%, in the last five days PYR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $0.34 price level, adding 21.41% to its value on the day. Pyrogenesis Canada Inc’s shares saw a change of -55.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.20% in past 5-day. Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ:PYR) showed a performance of -15.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.47% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.62% during past 5 years.

PYR Dividends

Pyrogenesis Canada Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.87% institutions for Pyrogenesis Canada Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PYR for having 0.11 million shares of worth $35245.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Toronto Dominion Bank, which was holding about 65400.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21922.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $35245.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48085.0 shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $16118.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.