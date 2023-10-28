Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) Drops -5.56 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.08 or -5.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.42M. That closing price of PPBT’s stock is at a discount of -74.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.37 and is indicating a premium of 31.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 82.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.56%, in the last five days PPBT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 24.44% to its value on the day. Purple Biotech Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -1.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.47% in past 5-day. Purple Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT) showed a performance of 17.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 11.25 days to cover the short interests.