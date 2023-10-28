Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) Drops -6.48% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.66 trading at $0.14 or 1.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $491.89M. That closing price of PHAT’s stock is at a discount of -96.54% from its 52-week high price of $17.02 and is indicating a premium of 32.56% from its 52-week low price of $5.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 367.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.29. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.89 in the current quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.64%, in the last five days PHAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $8.66 price level, adding 9.79% to its value on the day. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.48% in past 5-day. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT) showed a performance of -15.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 8.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -223.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.93% for stock’s current value.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.41% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.50% increase in the next quarter.

And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -213.24% during past 5 years.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.86% institutions for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PHAT for having 10.11 million shares of worth $144.76 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 17.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, which was holding about 3.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.0 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.76 million shares of worth $26.78 million or 3.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.