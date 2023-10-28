PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Drops -2.19 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.02 trading at $0.07 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $124.10M. That closing price of PDSB’s stock is at a discount of -239.55% from its 52-week high price of $13.65 and is indicating a premium of 3.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.