PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Drops -2.19 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.02 trading at $0.07 or 1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $124.10M. That closing price of PDSB’s stock is at a discount of -239.55% from its 52-week high price of $13.65 and is indicating a premium of 3.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.33K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days PDSB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/25/23 when the stock touched $4.02 price level, adding 3.83% to its value on the day. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares saw a change of -69.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.19% in past 5-day. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) showed a performance of -20.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.89 million shares which calculate 11.89 days to cover the short interests.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that PDS Biotechnology Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -13.29% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -73.10% in the current quarter and calculating 28.40% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.76% during past 5 years.
PDSB Dividends
PDS Biotechnology Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.