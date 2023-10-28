Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) Climbs 6.45% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $3.79 Price?

In last trading session, Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.79 trading at -$0.12 or -3.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.70M. That closing price of OUST’s stock is at a discount of -406.6% from its 52-week high price of $19.20 and is indicating a premium of 15.3% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 668.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ouster Inc (OUST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.75. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.16 in the current quarter.

Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.07%, in the last five days OUST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $3.79 price level, adding 10.61% to its value on the day. Ouster Inc’s shares saw a change of -56.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.89% in past 5-day. Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) showed a performance of -25.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.64 million shares which calculate 7.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -361.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.93% for stock’s current value.

Ouster Inc (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ouster Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -37.69% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.00% in the current quarter and calculating 56.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 102.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21.17 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $11.2 million and $10.94 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 89.00% while estimating it to be 134.30% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.