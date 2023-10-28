Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Lost -15.95% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.48 trading at -$1.03 or -18.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $145.24M. That closing price of ORN’s stock is at a discount of -35.49% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 53.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.69%, in the last five days ORN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $4.48 price level, adding 22.36% to its value on the day. Orion Group Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 88.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.95% in past 5-day. Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) showed a performance of -14.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.93% for stock’s current value.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orion Group Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 88.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.57% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 166.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $191.06 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $198.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $182.62 million and $196.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.60% while estimating it to be 1.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.00%.

ORN Dividends

Orion Group Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.76% institutions for Orion Group Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the top institutional holder at ORN for having 3.4 million shares of worth $9.57 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 10.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 1.92 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.39 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $3.43 million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.