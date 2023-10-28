Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) Share Price Rebounds 82.54% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.89 trading at $0.18 or 10.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.89M. That closing price of TOI’s stock is at a discount of -178.31% from its 52-week high price of $5.26 and is indicating a premium of 82.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81980.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oncology Institute Inc (TOI), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.53%, in the last five days TOI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 4.06% to its value on the day. Oncology Institute Inc’s shares saw a change of 14.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.94% in past 5-day. Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) showed a performance of 30.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.28% for stock’s current value.

Oncology Institute Inc (TOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oncology Institute Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 270.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.50% while that of industry is 5.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TOI Dividends

Oncology Institute Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.29% institutions for Oncology Institute Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TOI for having 4.75 million shares of worth $2.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 6.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), which was holding about 3.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.27 million shares of worth $0.7 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.