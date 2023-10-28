ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $25.53?

In last trading session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.53 trading at -$1.61 or -5.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.44B. That closing price of ODD’s stock is at a discount of -119.35% from its 52-week high price of $56.00 and is indicating a premium of 1.88% from its 52-week low price of $25.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.93%, in the last five days ODD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $25.53 price level, adding 12.54% to its value on the day. ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -46.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.62% in past 5-day. ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) showed a performance of -9.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.87 million shares which calculate 5.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -158.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.18% for stock’s current value.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ODDITY Tech Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.64 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.75 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

ODD Dividends

ODDITY Tech Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.98% institutions for ODDITY Tech Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at ODD for having 165.0 shares of worth $4212.0. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CWM, LLC, which was holding about 75.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1914.0.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $8.56 million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.59 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.