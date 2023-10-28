Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $36.00

In last trading session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.40 trading at -$0.02 or -0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $213.40M. That closing price of NRIX’s stock is at a discount of -242.95% from its 52-week high price of $15.09 and is indicating a premium of 4.09% from its 52-week low price of $4.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 392.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.77 in the current quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.45%, in the last five days NRIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $4.40 price level, adding 10.57% to its value on the day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -59.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.95% in past 5-day. Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) showed a performance of -45.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.54 million shares which calculate 16.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -718.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -172.73% for stock’s current value.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nurix Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.39% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.50% in the current quarter and calculating -6.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 101.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.98 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.27 million in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2024.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -94.23% during past 5 years.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.75% institutions for Nurix Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NRIX for having 4.52 million shares of worth $45.15 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.78 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.57 million shares of worth $20.2 million or 5.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15.7 million in the company or a holder of 3.24% of company’s stock.