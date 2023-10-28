MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Has Fallen -66.09% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.02 or -4.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.52M. That closing price of MYMD’s stock is at a discount of -664.1% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 10.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 776.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.90%, in the last five days MYMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 20.55% to its value on the day. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -66.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.20% in past 5-day. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) showed a performance of -28.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.63 million shares which calculate 4.75 days to cover the short interests.