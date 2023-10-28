MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) Stock Has Fallen -66.09% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.39 trading at -$0.02 or -4.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.52M. That closing price of MYMD’s stock is at a discount of -664.1% from its 52-week high price of $2.98 and is indicating a premium of 10.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 776.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.90%, in the last five days MYMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $0.39 price level, adding 20.55% to its value on the day. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -66.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.20% in past 5-day. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) showed a performance of -28.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.63 million shares which calculate 4.75 days to cover the short interests.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) estimates and forecasts
This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 179.90% from the last financial year’s standing.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.50% during past 5 years.
MYMD Dividends
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 17.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.75% institutions for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at MYMD for having 1.46 million shares of worth $2.19 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 1.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.78 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $1.48 million or 2.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.