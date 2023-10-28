MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) At $49.97: What To Do?

In last trading session, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.97 trading at -$1.58 or -3.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.67B. That closing price of MLTX’s stock is at a discount of -26.88% from its 52-week high price of $63.40 and is indicating a premium of 85.89% from its 52-week low price of $7.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 510.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.06%, in the last five days MLTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $49.97 price level, adding 10.42% to its value on the day. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’s shares saw a change of 375.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.13% in past 5-day. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) showed a performance of -11.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.09 million shares which calculate 14.52 days to cover the short interests.