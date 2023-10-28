Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) Achieved Almost -41.84% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.78 trading at $0.28 or 11.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $137.28M. That closing price of GLUE’s stock is at a discount of -294.24% from its 52-week high price of $10.96 and is indicating a premium of 12.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 244.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.22. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.72 in the current quarter.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.20%, in the last five days GLUE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $2.78 price level, adding 3.14% to its value on the day. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -63.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.46% in past 5-day. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) showed a performance of -41.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.73 million shares which calculate 19.97 days to cover the short interests.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.43% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -24.10% in the current quarter and calculating -6.30% decrease in the next quarter.

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.16% institutions for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at GLUE for having 7.69 million shares of worth $52.69 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.84 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $13.67 million or 4.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.31 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.