Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) Is Down -15.21 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0.0 or 4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.67M. That closing price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -2900.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.70 and is indicating a premium of 11.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.14%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $0.09 price level, adding 8.16% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd’s shares saw a change of -51.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.61% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of -15.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.