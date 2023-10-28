Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) At $24.91: What To Do?

In last trading session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.91 trading at $0.22 or 0.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.89B. That closing price of CART’s stock is at a discount of -72.42% from its 52-week high price of $42.95 and is indicating a premium of 6.22% from its 52-week low price of $23.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.89%, in the last five days CART remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $24.91 price level, adding 7.05% to its value on the day. Maplebear Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.24% in past 5-day. Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) showed a performance of -16.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.63 million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.