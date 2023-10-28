Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) 13.51% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.96 trading at -$0.1 or -1.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $307.27M. That closing price of MGNX’s stock is at a discount of -59.27% from its 52-week high price of $7.90 and is indicating a premium of 13.51% from its 52-week low price of $4.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 569.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Macrogenics Inc (MGNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Magnite, Inc. in the current quarter.
Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.98%, in the last five days MGNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $4.96 price level, adding 3.5% to its value on the day. Macrogenics Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.48% in past 5-day. Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) showed a performance of 5.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.2 million shares which calculate 12.74 days to cover the short interests.
Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Macrogenics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.82% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.27% during past 5 years.
MGNX Dividends
Macrogenics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.