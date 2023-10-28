Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) 13.51% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw 0.64 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.96 trading at -$0.1 or -1.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $307.27M. That closing price of MGNX’s stock is at a discount of -59.27% from its 52-week high price of $7.90 and is indicating a premium of 13.51% from its 52-week low price of $4.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 569.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Macrogenics Inc (MGNX), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.