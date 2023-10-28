Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) Has Already Recovered 18.83%, But Another -101.67% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.78 trading at $0.12 or 2.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $556.68M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -101.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.64 and is indicating a premium of 18.83% from its 52-week low price of $3.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 556.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.58%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $4.78 price level, adding 3.04% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.14% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of 7.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.76 million shares which calculate 35.77 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -76.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.71. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.31% for stock’s current value.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.70% during past 5 years.
LWLG Dividends
Lightwave Logic Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 5.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.79% institutions for Lightwave Logic Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LWLG for having 8.0 million shares of worth $38.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.01 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.3 million shares of worth $15.77 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.