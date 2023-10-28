Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) Has Already Recovered 18.83%, But Another -101.67% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.78 trading at $0.12 or 2.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $556.68M. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -101.67% from its 52-week high price of $9.64 and is indicating a premium of 18.83% from its 52-week low price of $3.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 556.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.58%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $4.78 price level, adding 3.04% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc’s shares saw a change of 10.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.14% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of 7.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.76 million shares which calculate 35.77 days to cover the short interests.