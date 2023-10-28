Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) Is Currently -393.24% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at -$0.02 or -2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.49M. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -393.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.65 and is indicating a premium of 51.35% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.72%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.74 price level, adding 18.59% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.06% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of -1.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.81 million shares which calculate 4.6 days to cover the short interests.