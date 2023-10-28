Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) Achieved Almost -25.65% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.99 trading at -$0.06 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.80B. That closing price of KVYO’s stock is at a discount of -46.24% from its 52-week high price of $39.47 and is indicating a premium of 0.52% from its 52-week low price of $26.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.64. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.