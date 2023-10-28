Is TMC the metals company Inc’s (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $0.83?

In last trading session, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at -$0.02 or -1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $244.59M. That closing price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -285.54% from its 52-week high price of $3.20 and is indicating a premium of 38.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.18%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 6.74% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc’s shares saw a change of 8.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.91% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of -17.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.49 million shares which calculate 9.98 days to cover the short interests.