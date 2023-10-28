Is Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s -97.74% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or 0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.98M. That closing price of INBS’s stock is at a discount of -15138.1% from its 52-week high price of $32.00 and is indicating a premium of 4.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 381.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.64 in the current quarter.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.80%, in the last five days INBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 22.16% to its value on the day. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc’s shares saw a change of -94.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.74% in past 5-day. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) showed a performance of -81.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4661.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4661.9% for stock’s current value.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -91.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.92% while that of industry is 5.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 77.10% in the current quarter and calculating -32.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 154.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $950k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $311k and $356k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 205.50% while estimating it to be 284.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.95% during past 5 years.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.71% institutions for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the top institutional holder at INBS for having 3026.0 shares of worth $8412.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4157.0 shares of worth $11556.0 or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3507.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9574.0 in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.