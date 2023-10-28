Is DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -80.03% Off Its High?

In last trading session, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.01 trading at -$0.11 or -1.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $623.78M. That closing price of DCGO’s stock is at a discount of -80.03% from its 52-week high price of $10.82 and is indicating a premium of 18.8% from its 52-week low price of $4.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DocGo Inc (DCGO), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.