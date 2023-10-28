Is Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s 55.95% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at -$0.03 or -2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.11M. That closing price of BLRX’s stock is at a discount of -93.13% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 58.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.24%, in the last five days BLRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 5.07% to its value on the day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of 122.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.68% in past 5-day. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) showed a performance of -33.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.03 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1503.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -434.35% for stock’s current value.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -72.92% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.00% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.62% during past 5 years.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.24% institutions for Bioline Rx Ltd ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at BLRX for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.