Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Is 84.33% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $1.1300?

In last trading session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at $0.56 or 29.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.11M. That closing price of IMTE’s stock is at a discount of -264.37% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 58.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 59490.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.32%, in the last five days IMTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $2.47 price level, adding 10.83% to its value on the day. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of -64.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 84.33% in past 5-day. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) showed a performance of 17.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7940.0 shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.