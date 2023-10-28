Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Is 84.33% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $1.1300?

In last trading session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at $0.56 or 29.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.11M. That closing price of IMTE’s stock is at a discount of -264.37% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 58.7% from its 52-week low price of $1.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 59490.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.32%, in the last five days IMTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $2.47 price level, adding 10.83% to its value on the day. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of -64.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 84.33% in past 5-day. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) showed a performance of 17.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7940.0 shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.
The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?
Simply click here to receive it.
IMTE Dividends
Integrated Media Technology Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 13.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.10% institutions for Integrated Media Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMTE for having 21003.0 shares of worth $74602.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management, LLC, which was holding about 1697.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6027.0.