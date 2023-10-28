Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) -5.90% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.17?

In last trading session, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$0.11 or -3.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $167.29M. That closing price of INZY’s stock is at a discount of -170.48% from its 52-week high price of $7.33 and is indicating a premium of 63.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 639.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.90%, in the last five days INZY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 12.58% to its value on the day. Inozyme Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 158.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.90% in past 5-day. Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) showed a performance of -35.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.