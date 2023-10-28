Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) -5.90% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.17?

In last trading session, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.71 trading at -$0.11 or -3.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $167.29M. That closing price of INZY’s stock is at a discount of -170.48% from its 52-week high price of $7.33 and is indicating a premium of 63.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 639.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.90%, in the last five days INZY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $2.71 price level, adding 12.58% to its value on the day. Inozyme Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 158.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.90% in past 5-day. Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) showed a performance of -35.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.
Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Inozyme Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.91% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.80% in the current quarter and calculating 19.00% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -56.24% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.91% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.10%.
INZY Dividends
Inozyme Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.