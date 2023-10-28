Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 2.60% Last Month.

In last trading session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.58 trading at -$0.05 or -3.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.69M. That closing price of IMPP’s stock is at a discount of -356.96% from its 52-week high price of $7.22 and is indicating a premium of 25.32% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 981.67K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.07%, in the last five days IMPP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 9.68% to its value on the day. Imperial Petroleum Inc’s shares saw a change of -56.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.14% in past 5-day. Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) showed a performance of 2.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.