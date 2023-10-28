How To Know If WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Is Expensive At $0.57.

In last trading session, WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.02 or -2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.66M. That closing price of WLGS’s stock is at a discount of -935.09% from its 52-week high price of $5.90 and is indicating a premium of 10.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 85020.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 164.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.59%, in the last five days WLGS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 24.0% to its value on the day. WANG & LEE Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.74% in past 5-day. WANG & LEE Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) showed a performance of -31.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67830.0 shares which calculate 5.32 days to cover the short interests.