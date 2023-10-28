How To Know If Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) Is Expensive At $14.55.

In last trading session, Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.55 trading at -$0.05 or -0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $273.54M. That closing price of SVV’s stock is at a discount of -84.74% from its 52-week high price of $26.88 and is indicating a premium of 4.33% from its 52-week low price of $13.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 526.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.34%, in the last five days SVV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $14.55 price level, adding 3.19% to its value on the day. Savers Value Village Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.51% in past 5-day. Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) showed a performance of -20.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 3.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -113.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -85.57% for stock’s current value.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $396.22 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $390.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

SVV Dividends

Savers Value Village Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.06% institutions for Savers Value Village Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Ares Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SVV for having 134.66 million shares of worth $3.19 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 83.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.5 million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.34 million shares of worth $33.16 million or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $20.85 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.