How To Know If Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Is Expensive At $11.67.

In last trading session, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.67 trading at -$0.62 or -5.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.77B. That closing price of NMRA’s stock is at a discount of -52.01% from its 52-week high price of $17.74 and is indicating a premium of 19.88% from its 52-week low price of $9.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 509.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.04%, in the last five days NMRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $11.67 price level, adding 12.65% to its value on the day. Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.35% in past 5-day. Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) showed a performance of -11.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.17 million shares which calculate 3.52 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.24% for stock’s current value.
NMRA Dividends
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)’s Major holders
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the top institutional holder at NMRA for having 34070.0 shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF, which was holding about 26447.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.