How To Know If Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Is Expensive At $11.67.

In last trading session, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.67 trading at -$0.62 or -5.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.77B. That closing price of NMRA’s stock is at a discount of -52.01% from its 52-week high price of $17.74 and is indicating a premium of 19.88% from its 52-week low price of $9.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 509.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.