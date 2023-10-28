How To Know If Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.0 or -2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.30M. That closing price of ETAO’s stock is at a discount of -6566.67% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 297.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.19%, in the last five days ETAO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Etao International Co Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -98.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.90% in past 5-day. Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) showed a performance of -51.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.
ETAO Dividends
Etao International Co Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 55.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.75% institutions for Etao International Co Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ETAO for having 0.13 million shares of worth $84728.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, which was holding about 60000.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39300.0.
On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $41004.0 or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9665.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6330.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.