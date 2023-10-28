How To Know If Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Is Expensive At $0.18.

In last trading session, Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at $0.0 or -2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.30M. That closing price of ETAO’s stock is at a discount of -6566.67% from its 52-week high price of $12.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 297.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.19%, in the last five days ETAO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Etao International Co Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -98.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.90% in past 5-day. Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) showed a performance of -51.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.