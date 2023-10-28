How To Know If Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) Is Expensive At $0.27.

In last trading session, Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.0 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.03M. That closing price of ATER’s stock is at a discount of -522.22% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 3.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 791.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days ATER remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 15.6% to its value on the day. Aterian Inc’s shares saw a change of -64.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.49% in past 5-day. Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) showed a performance of -13.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.0 million shares which calculate 14.02 days to cover the short interests.
Aterian Inc (ATER) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Aterian Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.33% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.26% during past 5 years.
ATER Dividends
Aterian Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 8.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.12% institutions for Aterian Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at ATER for having 3.17 million shares of worth $1.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.13 million shares of worth $0.98 million or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.