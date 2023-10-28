How To Know If Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) Is Expensive At $0.27.

In last trading session, Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at $0.0 or 0.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.03M. That closing price of ATER’s stock is at a discount of -522.22% from its 52-week high price of $1.68 and is indicating a premium of 3.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 791.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days ATER remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 15.6% to its value on the day. Aterian Inc’s shares saw a change of -64.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.49% in past 5-day. Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) showed a performance of -13.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.0 million shares which calculate 14.02 days to cover the short interests.