Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.16?

In last trading session, Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.13 or 6.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.57M. That closing price of HUSA’s stock is at a discount of -116.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.68 and is indicating a premium of 22.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 279.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.40%, in the last five days HUSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 8.86% to its value on the day. Houston American Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -37.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.37% in past 5-day. Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) showed a performance of 9.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $137.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $137.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $137.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6265.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6265.74% for stock’s current value.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.63% during past 5 years.
HUSA Dividends
Houston American Energy Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 10.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.83% institutions for Houston American Energy Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HUSA for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.76 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.49 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.