Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $2.16?

In last trading session, Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) saw 0.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.13 or 6.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.57M. That closing price of HUSA’s stock is at a discount of -116.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.68 and is indicating a premium of 22.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 279.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.40%, in the last five days HUSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 8.86% to its value on the day. Houston American Energy Corp’s shares saw a change of -37.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.37% in past 5-day. Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) showed a performance of 9.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.9 days to cover the short interests.