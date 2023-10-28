Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) Shares Rebounded 54.95% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at $0.13 or 6.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.77M. That closing price of HLP’s stock is at a discount of -290.99% from its 52-week high price of $8.68 and is indicating a premium of 54.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 173.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days HLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 3.48% to its value on the day. Hongli Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.00% in past 5-day. Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) showed a performance of 53.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10240.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.
HLP Dividends
Hongli Group Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 76.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.12% institutions for Hongli Group Inc that are currently holding shares of the company.