Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) Shares Rebounded 54.95% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at $0.13 or 6.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.77M. That closing price of HLP’s stock is at a discount of -290.99% from its 52-week high price of $8.68 and is indicating a premium of 54.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 173.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.22%, in the last five days HLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 3.48% to its value on the day. Hongli Group Inc’s shares saw a change of -36.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.00% in past 5-day. Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) showed a performance of 53.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10240.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.