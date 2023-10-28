Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) Currently -11.61% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.44 trading at -$0.32 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $672.00M. That closing price of GDHG’s stock is at a discount of -11.61% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a premium of 78.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days GDHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $13.44 price level, adding 5.42% to its value on the day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 235.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.13% in past 5-day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) showed a performance of 82.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.
GDHG Dividends
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 65.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.