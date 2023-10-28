Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) Currently -11.61% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.44 trading at -$0.32 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $672.00M. That closing price of GDHG’s stock is at a discount of -11.61% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a premium of 78.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days GDHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/26/23 when the stock touched $13.44 price level, adding 5.42% to its value on the day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of 235.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.13% in past 5-day. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) showed a performance of 82.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.