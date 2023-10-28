Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) Currently -78.59% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.13 trading at -$0.11 or -3.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $526.03M. That closing price of GOL’s stock is at a discount of -78.59% from its 52-week high price of $5.59 and is indicating a premium of 36.1% from its 52-week low price of $2.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.40%, in the last five days GOL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $3.13 price level, adding 7.4% to its value on the day. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 17.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.11% in past 5-day. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL) showed a performance of 16.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.4 million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 107.37% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 105.70% in the current quarter and calculating 19.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $966.33 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $764.36 million and $898.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.40% while estimating it to be 19.10% for the next quarter.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.86% institutions for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at GOL for having 2.76 million shares of worth $8.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.41 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.62 million shares of worth $1.93 million or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38067.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.