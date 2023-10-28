Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Surged 36.89% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at $0.28 or 35.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.23M. That closing price of DUO’s stock is at a discount of -3044.23% from its 52-week high price of $32.70 and is indicating a premium of 37.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21890.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 186.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 35.98%, in the last five days DUO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $1.04 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -90.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.89% in past 5-day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) showed a performance of 35.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20950.0 shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2869.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2869.85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2869.85. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -275847.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -275847.12% for stock’s current value.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -56.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.15 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.80% during past 5 years.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Rhumbline Advisers is the top institutional holder at DUO for having 87.0 shares of worth $90.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2204.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2292.0.