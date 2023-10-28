Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Currently -16.74 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.42 trading at $0.41 or 10.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.11M. That closing price of EPIX’s stock is at a discount of -16.74% from its 52-week high price of $5.16 and is indicating a premium of 48.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 131.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.09%, in the last five days EPIX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $4.42 price level, adding 5.35% to its value on the day. Essa Pharma Inc’s shares saw a change of 75.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.70% in past 5-day. Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) showed a performance of 44.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33510.0 shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -510.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -239.37% for stock’s current value.

Essa Pharma Inc (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Essa Pharma Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 60.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.75% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.12% during past 5 years.

EPIX Dividends

Essa Pharma Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 11 and December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.74% institutions for Essa Pharma Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BVF Inc. is the top institutional holder at EPIX for having 8.75 million shares of worth $23.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 19.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, which was holding about 7.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.33 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 24414.0 shares of worth $73242.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19039.0 shares on May 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $57117.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.