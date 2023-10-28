Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Are Down -10.36 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.99 trading at -$0.16 or -7.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $300.57M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -364.82% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 8.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.44%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $1.99 price level, adding 16.74% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.36% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of -1.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.35 million shares which calculate 8.35 days to cover the short interests.