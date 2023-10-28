Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Are Down -10.36 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.99 trading at -$0.16 or -7.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $300.57M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -364.82% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 8.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 630.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.44%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $1.99 price level, adding 16.74% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc’s shares saw a change of -53.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.36% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of -1.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.35 million shares which calculate 8.35 days to cover the short interests.
The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?
Simply click here to receive it.
Erasca Inc (ERAS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Erasca Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.78% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24.10% in the current quarter and calculating 78.30% increase in the next quarter.
ERAS Dividends
Erasca Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 22.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.51% institutions for Erasca Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Arch Venture Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 11.06 million shares of worth $30.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 10.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.84 million.
On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.95 million shares of worth $5.37 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.