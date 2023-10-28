Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $1.00.

In last trading session, Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at $0.03 or 7.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.63M. That closing price of ENSV’s stock is at a discount of -666.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.22 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 279.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enservco Corp (ENSV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.69%, in the last five days ENSV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 4.55% to its value on the day. Enservco Corp’s shares saw a change of -74.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.32% in past 5-day. Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV) showed a performance of 9.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -138.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -138.1% for stock’s current value.

Enservco Corp (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -450.00% in the current quarter and calculating 88.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $3.11 million and $6.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.40% while estimating it to be 10.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.97% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.17% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 21 and December 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enservco Corp (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.57% institutions for Enservco Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ENSV for having 0.7 million shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86793.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.3 million shares of worth $95692.0 or 1.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 73250.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23571.0 in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.