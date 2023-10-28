Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) Shares Plunged -7.49% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.41 trading at $0.11 or 1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $371.24M. That closing price of EHAB’s stock is at a discount of -124.56% from its 52-week high price of $16.64 and is indicating a premium of 3.91% from its 52-week low price of $7.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 694.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enhabit Inc (EHAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.43. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.51%, in the last five days EHAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $7.41 price level, adding 9.08% to its value on the day. Enhabit Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.49% in past 5-day. Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB) showed a performance of -37.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.79 million shares which calculate 6.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.53% for stock’s current value.

Enhabit Inc (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enhabit Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -80.92% while that of industry is 5.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -63.20% in the current quarter and calculating -62.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $265.45 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $269.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $266.45 million and $275.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.40% while estimating it to be -2.20% for the next quarter.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enhabit Inc (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.35% institutions for Enhabit Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EHAB for having 8.16 million shares of worth $60.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 16.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.38 million shares of worth $25.08 million or 6.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $12.24 million in the company or a holder of 3.30% of company’s stock.