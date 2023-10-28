Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) -8.49% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.25 trading at -$0.03 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $396.62M. That closing price of EWTX’s stock is at a discount of -83.68% from its 52-week high price of $11.48 and is indicating a premium of 12.16% from its 52-week low price of $5.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 153.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days EWTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $6.25 price level, adding 13.67% to its value on the day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.49% in past 5-day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) showed a performance of 6.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.75 million shares which calculate 35.7 days to cover the short interests.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.83% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.60% in the current quarter and calculating -41.90% decrease in the next quarter.
EWTX Dividends
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.12% institutions for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at EWTX for having 14.57 million shares of worth $112.9 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 22.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.36 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.02 million.
On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $9.81 million or 2.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $9.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.