Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) -8.49% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.25 trading at -$0.03 or -0.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $396.62M. That closing price of EWTX’s stock is at a discount of -83.68% from its 52-week high price of $11.48 and is indicating a premium of 12.16% from its 52-week low price of $5.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 153.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.48%, in the last five days EWTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $6.25 price level, adding 13.67% to its value on the day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -30.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.49% in past 5-day. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX) showed a performance of 6.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.75 million shares which calculate 35.7 days to cover the short interests.