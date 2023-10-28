Does Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) Look Expensive At $12.38? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.38 trading at -$0.29 or -2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $540.63M. That closing price of VRDN’s stock is at a discount of -215.02% from its 52-week high price of $39.00 and is indicating a premium of 11.71% from its 52-week low price of $10.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 643.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.24 in the current quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days VRDN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $12.38 price level, adding 3.51% to its value on the day. Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -57.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.91% in past 5-day. Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) showed a performance of -18.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.64 million shares which calculate 10.73 days to cover the short interests.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viridian Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.11% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.20% in the current quarter and calculating -8.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -74.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $110k for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.2 million and $105k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -90.80% while estimating it to be 4.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.85% during past 5 years.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.66% institutions for Viridian Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VRDN for having 3.12 million shares of worth $74.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 3.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.34 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.06 million shares of worth $37.36 million or 4.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $32.8 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.