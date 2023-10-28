Does NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) Look Expensive At $0.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.03 or 9.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.43M. That closing price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -396.77% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 29.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.11%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -72.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.87% in past 5-day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 14.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.9 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.75% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 25.00% increase in the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -120.49% during past 5 years.
NRXP Dividends
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.