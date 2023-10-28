Does NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) Look Expensive At $0.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.31 trading at $0.03 or 9.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.43M. That closing price of NRXP’s stock is at a discount of -396.77% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 29.03% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.11%, in the last five days NRXP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 1.59% to its value on the day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -72.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.87% in past 5-day. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) showed a performance of 14.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.9 million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.