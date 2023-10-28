Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) Has Made The 23.98% Recovery, Could Gain Another -297.7% Ahead

In last trading session, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.92 trading at -$0.05 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03B. That closing price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -297.7% from its 52-week high price of $15.59 and is indicating a premium of 23.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/27/23 when the stock touched $3.92 price level, adding 6.0% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s shares saw a change of -43.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.97% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of -9.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.19 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.97 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $117.81. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2905.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -792.09% for stock’s current value.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.72% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 180.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $392.72 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $444.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $353.74 million and $387.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.00% while estimating it to be 14.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.39% during past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.