CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) jumps 30.42% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $5.15?

In last trading session, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.15 trading at -$0.26 or -4.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That closing price of CVAC’s stock is at a discount of -148.35% from its 52-week high price of $12.79 and is indicating a premium of 0.39% from its 52-week low price of $5.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CureVac N.V. (CVAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.78. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.81%, in the last five days CVAC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $5.15 price level, adding 10.28% to its value on the day. CureVac N.V.’s shares saw a change of -14.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.72% in past 5-day. CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) showed a performance of -20.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.22 million shares which calculate 6.74 days to cover the short interests.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CureVac N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.62% while that of industry is 13.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating 68.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.71 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $11.61 million and $12.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 55.00% while estimating it to be 53.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.46% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.57%.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.59% institutions for CureVac N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at CVAC for having 12.25 million shares of worth $127.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 4.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.81 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $14.58 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.66 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.