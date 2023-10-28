Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) Could Experience -59.04% Growth

In last trading session, Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at -$0.01 or -2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.05M. That closing price of CTM’s stock is at a discount of -450.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.98 and is indicating a premium of 52.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 499.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Castellum Inc (CTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.97%, in the last five days CTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 18.18% to its value on the day. Castellum Inc’s shares saw a change of -71.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.54% in past 5-day. Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) showed a performance of 41.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.71 days to cover the short interests.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.77% during past 5 years.

CTM Dividends

Castellum Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 13 and November 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.54% institutions for Castellum Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTM for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnus Financial Group LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57550.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Capital Trust-Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34318.0 shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $15995.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.