Buy, Sell Or Hold Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) At $28.72?

In last trading session, Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.72 trading at -$0.25 or -0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.60B. That closing price of STVN’s stock is at a discount of -26.39% from its 52-week high price of $36.30 and is indicating a premium of 52.26% from its 52-week low price of $13.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 329.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.86%, in the last five days STVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $28.72 price level, adding 13.55% to its value on the day. Stevanato Group Spa’s shares saw a change of 59.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.03% in past 5-day. Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) showed a performance of -2.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.13 million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Stevanato Group Spa is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.78% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.70% in the current quarter and calculating 5.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $297.27 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $346.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $261.38 million and $321.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.70% while estimating it to be 7.70% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.18%.

STVN Dividends

Stevanato Group Spa is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.49% institutions for Stevanato Group Spa that are currently holding shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at STVN for having 3.79 million shares of worth $122.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 3.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.83 million.

On the other hand, Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.17 million shares of worth $70.29 million or 0.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $67.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.