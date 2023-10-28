Buy, Sell Or Hold GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) At $8.22?

In last trading session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.22 trading at -$0.18 or -2.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $336.69M. That closing price of GCT’s stock is at a discount of -126.28% from its 52-week high price of $18.60 and is indicating a premium of 49.64% from its 52-week low price of $4.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 887.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.38 in the current quarter.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.14%, in the last five days GCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $8.22 price level, adding 6.59% to its value on the day. GigaCloud Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 44.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.86% in past 5-day. GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) showed a performance of 6.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.56 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GigaCloud Technology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 48.64% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 158.33% while that of industry is 13.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $163.75 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $155.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $128 million and $125.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.90% while estimating it to be 23.50% for the next quarter.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 52.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.44% institutions for GigaCloud Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Boston Partners is the top institutional holder at GCT for having 0.15 million shares of worth $1.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 0.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, which was holding about 67688.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17953.0 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17909.0 shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.