Buy, Sell Or Hold C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) At $0.38?

In last trading session, C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.01 or -2.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21M. That closing price of CISS’s stock is at a discount of -5163.16% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 413.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.94%, in the last five days CISS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 8.32% to its value on the day. C3is Inc’s shares saw a change of -96.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.22% in past 5-day. C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) showed a performance of -14.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.