Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) Projected To Shrink By -803.95% Or More

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at -$0.11 or -5.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.30M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -287.01% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 31.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 519.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $USD/BDT in the current quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.85%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/24/23 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 18.06% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.71% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of -40.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.97 million shares which calculate 5.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -803.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -464.97% for stock’s current value.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.46% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -81.31% during past 5 years.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.55% institutions for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at BDTX for having 8.14 million shares of worth $41.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $2.43 million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.