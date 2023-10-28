BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Down Almost -12.59% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.00. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at -$0.02 or -1.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $194.79M. That closing price of BBAI’s stock is at a discount of -441.6% from its 52-week high price of $6.77 and is indicating a premium of 53.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.57%, in the last five days BBAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/23/23 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 85.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.85% in past 5-day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) showed a performance of -12.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.08 million shares which calculate 4.18 days to cover the short interests.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -56.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.84% while that of industry is 4.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.20% in the current quarter and calculating 73.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.74 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $39.91 million and $40.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.60% while estimating it to be 6.50% for the next quarter.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.20% institutions for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBAI for having 7.5 million shares of worth $17.62 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 4.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 2.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.29 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.7 million shares of worth $1.15 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.